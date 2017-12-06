CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon Prime Video comes to Apple TV

The addition makes Apple TV one of the most complete streaming platforms.

David Katzmaier/CNET

Apple promised it before the end of 2017, and just under the wire, it's finally here. The Apple TV platform now supports Amazon Prime Video, thanks to a just-launched app.

Amazon Prime Video support was promised at Apple's WWDC conference in June. Its addition makes Apple TV, along with Roku, one of the most flexible streaming devices, especially now that Google has announced its plans to pull YouTube support from Amazon's Fire TV platform. Google's own Chromecast does not support Amazon Video.  

Amazon does not currently offer Apple TV hardware, but some suspect that may change now that Apple is supporting Amazon's video app. As of this morning, however, Apple TV is still not available on Amazon. 

The Amazon Prime Video app can be found by searching in the Apple TV app store. We're downloading the app now and will update with hands-on impressions. 

