Amazon Prime UK could face probe over late deliveries

Merry Christmas? Perhaps not for Amazon UK.

The online shopping giant could be the subject of an investigation by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the Guardian reported Sunday. The ASA said it received five complaints pertaining to late deliveries by Amazon Prime as Christmas approaches.

Prime is a membership service by Amazon that, in the UK, promises subscribers "unlimited one-day delivery" and access to discounts and deals. The service is available as a complimentary 30-day trial and costs £7.99 (which converts to $10.66) every month after.

On its page, which lists the last order dates for Christmas, shoppers are advised that orders for one-day delivery should be submitted by 23 December so items can be delivered the following day, although Amazon adds that dates and times are "subject to availability."

The company also advises shoppers to reach out to customer service if they do not receive their parcel by the estimated delivery date. UK consumer rights group, Which?, says a late delivery is a contract breach if a customer has already paid for delivery to arrive by a set date or time, which means the customer will have the right to terminate the purchase and obtain a full refund.

Still, with just a week left to Christmas, this situation may be enough to send holiday shoppers relying on Amazon Prime into a panic.

And as it turns out, delays are not restricted to the UK. Customers are taking to Twitter to voice their displeasure with late deliveries from Amazon Prime in the US, too.

What a load of crap! I’m waiting as a prime member for over a week what is the point of paying for prime — Laura_thegoodlife (@Mummy_W_getsfit) December 17, 2017

It does not matter when I order under my 11 year old prime membership. It rarely ever gets here in 2 days. I am still waiting on an order placed last Tuesday via prime. Good thing I am not holding my breath. — Herbie Long (@HerLong) December 18, 2017

I'm starting to reconsider being a Prime member. Since you replaced ups with USPS my deliveries have been consistently late or just disappear altogether and never arrive. You need to fix your business model or alot of folks are going to jump ship. — Dave Parish (@Dave_Parish) December 16, 2017

An Amazon spokesperson said to CNET that the ASA told the retail giant there's no investigation at this time. Meanwhile, the ASA told CNET it's at the initial assessment stage and haven't decided if the complaints warrant an investigation.

First published Dec 18, 1:19 a.m. PT.

Update, 4:57 p.m. PT: Adds comments from ASA and Amazon.

