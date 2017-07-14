'The Tick' reboot focuses on the hero's sidekick in new trailer

Why should Spider-Man, the Avengers and other Spandex-wearing crimefighters get all the attention? The blue-bug superhero who appreciates good manners is back.

Amazon Prime Video's reboot of the live-action comedy series "The Tick" stars British actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz as The Tick and Griffin Newman as his nerdy accountant sidekick Arthur Everest. The Tick may be the main hero, but we'll see the story play out from Arthur's point of view.

In this world, superheroes and villains are very real, and the unassuming office temp Arthur "becomes obsessed with a sinister conspiracy he believes has taken over his city," according to the show's description.

Everyone thinks Arthur has lost his marbles, except for his mysterious new ally, The Tick -- a bizarre blue superhero who may or may not be a figment of Arthur's imagination.

"The Tick" originated as a comic by Ben Edlund in 1986. It was reimagined as an animated TV series in 1994 and then made into a live-action sitcom starring Patrick Warburton as "The Tick" in 2001.

"The Tick" reboot also stars Valorie Curry as Dot Everest, Jackie Earle Haley as The Terror, Yara Martinez as Ms. Lint, Brendan Hines as Superian, and Scott Speiser as The Punishment.

Edlund serves as co-producer along with Barry Josephson ("Bones") and David Fury ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"). Edlund also wrote the scripts for the show.

The first season of "The Tick" will air as a two-part series of 12 episodes total. The first six episodes will debut on Amazon Prime on August 25, while the last six episodes will air in 2018.

Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."