Amazon Prime nets you VIP treatment at gigs and festivals

Amazon Prime customers can now buy VIP tickets for concerts, festivals and live events at the O2 and other venues in the UK.

Amazon Prime already includes music and video streaming and one-day delivery on shopping, as well as various other perks. One of those is Amazon Tickets, which launched in 2015. And now Prime subscribers who buy tickets for live shows can also hang out in dedicated lounges at the O2 and Wembley's SSE Arena, where you can eat and drink away from the rest of the crowds before taking your seat for the show.

The O2 also has an Amazon Deck, where waiters bring food and drinks to your seat. Fancy!

This summer, Amazon customers also get special treatment at festivals including British Summer Time Hyde Park, Live at Chelsea and Kew the Music, all in London. At British Summer Time, you'll be handed a glass of champagne as you swan into the Barclaycard VIP Summer Garden before watching The Killers, Justin Bieber and Kings of Leon. Even fancier!

You also get early access to tickets for tours and festivals, including Art Garfunkel, the Darkness and Sparks. Again, most of the presale tickets are for London shows, but there are a couple in Manchester and Edinburgh.