Nintendo Switch is among the first UK sale items Amazon Prime Day 2018, with two lightning deals for console bundles.
The deals went live at 12 pm and gave shoppers the option of a Neon colors console with Super Mario Odyssey and a Nintendo Switch Pro controller for £329.99 (now 100 percent claimed, was down from £377.99), or Neon colors Switch Super Mario Tennis Aces game and a second Joy-Con controller for £339.99 (down from £383.98)
The deals require you to be an Amazon Prime subscriber or use a free 30 day trial. Check out the rest of our Amazon Prime Day 2018 highlights.
Updated at 12:12 pm GMT: Super Mario Odyseey bundle 100 percent claimed
Discuss: Amazon Prime Day 2018: Nintendo Switch bundles drop price in lightning deals
