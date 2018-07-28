Amazon picks duo to develop The Lord of the Rings TV series

Amazon Studios has named a writing duo to lead the creation of The Lord of the Rings television series.
JD Payne and Patrick McKay will both develop the series, Amazon announced Saturday, which will bring author J.R.R. Tolkein's world to the Prime Video streaming service. The two are currently listed as writers for the next movie sequel to Star Trek and as being part of the writer's room for 2020's Godzilla vs. Kong.
"We feel like Frodo, setting out from the Shire, with a great responsibility in our care - it is the beginning of the adventure of a lifetime," Payne and McKay said in a statement.
The two have a long journey ahead: the show is expected to start production within two years and hit Amazon's streaming service in 2021.
