Amazon

Amazon has dropped some hints about a next-generation video streaming Fire TV, apparently confirming information that leaked out late last year.

An Amazon page invites customers to sign up to learn more about the "Fire TV Cube," promising that details are coming soon. The page, first reported by AFTVnews on Tuesday, comes after the Amazon news site reported in November that the retail giant was getting ready to launch two new Fire TVs.

An Amazon spokesperson stressed the company hasn't made anything official.

"This was not an announcement, just a webpage. More details will be coming soon," the spokesperson said.

The cube-shaped Fire TV is expected to be Amazon's high-end version of its video streaming devices. AFTVnews reported that it's equipped with far-field microphones and an integrated speaker, as well as an LED light bar. The light bar suggests Alexa compatibility, which would allow for remote voice commands.

AFTVnews estimates that it'll cost over $100.