Amazon may be launching a free, ad-supported video service for Fire TV

David Ryder / Getty Images

Amazon is planning to roll out a free, ad-supported video service for Fire TV users, people familiar with the matter have told The Information.

The rumored service joins a growing list of ad-supported content on other Amazon-owned platforms like IMDb and Twitch. The e-commerce giant has also run ads during NFL games on its Prime Video streaming service, and could start running ads during sporting events on Prime Video in Europe, a source told The Information in a report Tuesday.

The new service for Fire TV, dubbed Free Dive, is reportedly separate from Amazon's subscription-based Prime Video service, which is ad-free and features original content, network TV shows and movies. Amazon is reportedly working with studios to license older TV shows for Free Dive.

That means the service could resemble the offerings on the Roku Channel, which features free, ad-supported content on Roku streaming devices. Roku and Fire TV are strong competitors in the streaming device market. It's estimated that around 32 percent of connected TV users in the US will use Roku this year, while around 26 percent will use Amazon Fire TV.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment or confirmation.