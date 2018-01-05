Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon has made it easier for companies to add its Alexa voice-activated assistant to wearable devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers and headphones.

The online retailer announced Friday the Alexa Mobile Accessory Kit, which will remove the need for development teams to "perform the bulk of the coding for their Alexa integration," according to an Amazon Alexa blog post.

Devices that manufacturers build with the Alexa kit will connect directly to the Alexa Voice Service through the Alexa App for Android and iOS on the customer's mobile device.

The kit will be available later this year, and you can sign up for notifications when Amazon has released it. This means that we'll likely see more devices in the coming year that put Alexa right on you rather than in a smart speaker.