Amazon's Bezos tweets out photos of new rocket engine

Blue Origin has finished its big rocket.

Jeff Bezos, founder of the space company and Amazon.com, tweeted on Monday photos of Blue Origin's first-assembled BE-4 engine. Two more will be completed shortly, he said.

The BE-4 rocket is part of efforts to end US dependence on the Russian-built RD-180 engine, according to the Blue Origin website. The BE-4 engine is already four years into development and will be flight-ready by 2019, the website said.

Last week, The Washington Post, also owned by Bezos, reported Blue Origin had delivered a white paper to NASA and the administration of President Donald Trump that proposed establishing a colony on the moon. The seven-page document reportedly emphasized cargo missions over transporting people to the lunar surface.

