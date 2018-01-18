CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon HQ2 list is officially down to these 20 cities

The retailer expects to make its final decision this year from the candidates.

Amazon is one step closer to planting a flag for its second headquarters.

The online retailer announced its final 20 selections Thursday for its HQ2. The list was whittled down from the submitted proposals from 238 communities in the US, Canada and Mexico. 

  • Atlanta, GA 
  • Austin, TX 
  • Boston, MA 
  • Chicago, IL 
  • Columbus, OH
  • Dallas, TX
  • Denver, CO
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Miami, FL
  • Montgomery County, MD
  • Nashville, TN
  • Newark, NJ 
  • New York City, NY
  • Northern Virginia, VA
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Pittsburgh, PA 
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Toronto, ON
  • Washington D.C.

This is a developing story.

