Amazon has sold more than 100 million Alexa devices

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon has sold more than 100 million devices with its Alexa smart assistant built in.

Sales of the Echo Dot during the holidays also exceeded Amazon's expectations, the company said. In addition, nearly one million people signed up to receive invites to buy the Echo Auto, a dash-mounted device that brings location-sensitive Alexa functionality to any car.

Dave Limp, senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon, earlier shared the numbers with The Verge. An Amazon representative confirmed the information to CNET.

Last month, Amazon released vaguer year-end stats about its Alexa smart assistant and Amazon Echo devices. It said the number of people who use Alexa every day -- and who own more than one Echo device -- doubled in 2018. It also said it sold tens of millions of Echo devices last year.