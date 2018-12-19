Amazon has Apple's newest MacBook Air for $999

As we close in on Christmas 2018, Amazon is offering up a real humdinger of a deal: the brand-new MacBook Air, which Apple introduced just this October, for $999. That's a $200 discount off of Apple's sticker price.

Of course, Apple will also sell you a MacBook for $999 -- but it'll be the older (though beloved) model from 2017 that features a slower, aging Intel Core processor, thicker bezels and a low-res 1,440x900-pixel display. The new model that Amazon's selling, on the other hand, normally starts at $1,199 (£1,199, AU$1,849) and comes equipped with much more modern components; it's also lighter (2.75 pounds), smaller (by 17 percent) and thinner (by 10 percent) and made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.

We saw some nice deals on Apple hardware around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. At that time, B&H introduced some solid discounts on the new and older MacBook Air models -- $150 off each, respectively. Those discounts remain in place as of Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. ET. (Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured below.)

But Amazon's deal on the newest MacBook Air, which we've linked to below, takes things even further. This is likely to be the lowest price you'll see for it until Apple releases the next generation -- and who knows when that will be. Note that Amazon is offering the $999 deal only on the 128GB model in silver -- and you may need to click on the "See all buying options" button to access it.

The B&H discounts are scheduled to end on Dec. 21. Amazon hasn't announced an end date for its discount -- and it is worth noting that you likely won't get the $999 MacBook Air in time for Christmas; it's currently on back-order, and due to be back in stock on Dec. 29.