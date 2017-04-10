Amazon greenlights 'Gilmore Girls' creator's next project

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Amazon is doubling down on "Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Hot off the heels of the "Gilmore Girls" revival at Netflix, Amazon is committing to Sherman'Palladino's next project, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." The company said it has approved two seasons for the show, the first time it has opted to commit to more than one season and a likely indictor of its hopes for success.

The show, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino, will star Rachel Brosnahan, best known as Rachel Posner in "House of Cards" (another Netflix series).

Amazon is ramping up its slate of original programming as it bulks up its streaming service -- once seen as a throw-in to Prime customers eager for two-day shipping -- and goes toe to toe with rival Netflix.