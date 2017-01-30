Amazon gives 'Mozart in the Jungle' a fourth-season reprise

Up Next Meet Jon Hamm, the hologram (aka the holohamm)

Amazon Prime Video gave the go-ahead Monday for new seasons of "Mozart in the Jungle" and "Red Oaks."

"Mozart in the Jungle," which follows the career of a wacky but genius conductor, was the surprise winner of last year's Golden Globe for best comedy series and is nominated again this year. The show, out of Amazon Studios, is produced by Hollywood fixtures Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Paul Weitz. "Red Oaks," also out of Amazon Studios, is a comedy about a college student working a summer job at a country club in the early 1980s. It is produced by Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh. Amazon did note that this will be the final season for "Red Oaks."

As streaming services continue to develop original television shows and films, it's interesting to see Amazon step up to plate and compete with Netflix.

The new seasons of "Mozart" and "Red Oaks" are scheduled to premiere later in 2017.

