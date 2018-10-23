Amazon Go cashierless store reportedly finds New York location

James Martin/CNET

Amazon Go has reportedly found its New York home across the street from the World Trade Center.

The cashierless store, which the e-commerce giant last month confirmed would be coming to the Big Apple, will be in Brookfield Place, according to Recode. We don't know when it'll open, but Amazon has reportedly already started hiring staff.

The Lower Manhattan shopping and office complex, known as the World Financial Center until 2014, is already home to upscale stores like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue. It sits across across West Street from the World Trade Center, and overlooks the Hudson River.

The Amazon store will be near the security desk in front of American Express' office tower and an Oliver Peoples eyewear store, adjacent to the Winter Garden atrium, Recode noted.

Amazon Go is built to let you shop without a wallet or having to stand in checkout lines -- like a legal version of shoplifting. You scan the Amazon Go app on your phone as you arrive, pick up your shopping (monitored by the store's cameras) and you're charged via your Amazon account as you leave.

Its first store opened to the public in Seattle back in January, and a second location came to the city in August. A Chicago store opened in September.

Amazon declined to confirm or deny the report of the New York store.

"We don't comment on rumors or speculation," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

