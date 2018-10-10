Amazon gives workers another pay bump to make up for lost bonuses

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon has increased pay for some longtime warehouse workers after the company was criticized for taking away bonuses and stock rewards.

The e-commerce giant changed some workers' hourly raises from $1 per hour to $1.25 per hour, and added new cash bonuses of $1,500 to $3,000 for tenure milestones every five years, according to Bloomberg. Employees with good attendance in December will also reportedly receive a $100 bonus.

Amazon workers last week criticized the company for eliminating monthly bonuses and stock rewards after the retail giant pledged to raise the minimum hourly wage to at least $15, according to Bloomberg. Workers with pay already above $15 per hour would get an hourly raise of $1. Longtime Amazon employees expressed concern because new hires would get a much bigger wage bump than they would.

Amazon reportedly said workers would see their total compensation increase this way. Employees will get more details on their pay changes before the new policy takes effect on Nov. 1, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.