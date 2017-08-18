Amazon's 'Galaxy Quest' reboot has a new writer

Getty Images

If you've been holding out for that Amazon television series reboot of the 1999 cult movie "Galaxy Quest," there's some potentially good news: The show has a new writer, Hollywood Reporter said Friday, which signals that it's back on track again.

Paul Scheer will reportedly be taking over from Robert Gordon. Scheer acts, writes, and directs and has popped up in shows like "Veep" and "Wet Hot American Summer."

The premise of the movie is that aliens mistook a canceled sci-fi show for truth and came to Earth seeking help from the cast who had been toiling away at fan conventions ever since the show went off the air.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The project stalled after Alan Rickman, who was in the original movie, died in 2016.