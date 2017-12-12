Amazon really, really wants you to buy Fire TV

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

It's all very well deciding to cut the cord.

But what are you going to cut it with? Which of these little sticks and boxes will work for you: Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Streaming Stick or Amazon Fire TV?

It's all quite confusing.

Still, Amazon is desperate for you to put your hand into its Fire. It's just released not one, but 12 new ads to inspire you.

They all have the same basic structure. You're watching a well-known TV show or video and then something happens that requires you to pause it and interact with Alexa, who lives in your Fire.

Imagine, for example, that you're watching a smutty scene on "Game Of Thrones." Why might you want to chat to Alexa during it? Well...

Or perhaps you enjoy something even more "Shameless."

Yes, Alexa can even help you with parenting.

Mind you, if you're a parent watching "The Witch," Alexa can also save you from severe conniptions.

So now you are persuaded, yes?

In his review, CNET's David Katzmaier praised Fire TV as having best-in-class voice features. He was, however, concerned at how aggressively it tries to push Amazon's entertainment over, well, everything else.

Deciding which streaming gadget is right for you involves, though, a lot of research and soul-searching.

The fact that Amazon has released 12 ads perhaps hints at how complex the decision might be.

It's so much worse at Christmas, isn't it? You have so many gifts to buy, but you also want to get something for your own entertainment.

Amazon, though, wants you to focus hard on the message at the end of each of these ads: "Can your TV do that?"

To which I would only add a tiny caveat: "Do you really want it to?"

