Amazon's most compact Echo is about to land in the UK.
The Amazon Echo Spot was released in the US last year. It's a smart speaker that adds a screen to Alexa's growing list of skills and functions as a smaller and more spherical alternative to the Echo Show. The Spot is available in black and white for £120. If you buy two, you'll save £40.
CNET reviewer Ry Crist praised the Spot's good looks and speedy responses but cautioned that its screen doesn't add as much functionality as you might expect. And while the built-in camera can be disabled, he noted that some might find it too off-putting to leave on a bedside table.
Alexa is already available in the UK on the Amazon Echo speaker, having arrived in 2016 with a few peculiarly British quirks.
The Spot begins shipping on 24 January.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.