YouTube returns to Echo Show, just in time for Black Friday

Amazon's Echo Show seemed like a powerful kitchen tool -- Amazon's hands-free Alexa assistant, plus a touchscreen for all your YouTube cooking videos. But in September, the YouTube app abruptly disappeared from buyer's devices, without any warning at all -- because YouTube wasn't happy with how its content was being shown.

Now, YouTube has officially returned, an Amazon spokesperson confirms. (Just in time for the Echo Show's new Black Friday price of $180, I might add.)

As first reported by Voicebot.ai, the YouTube user interface on Echo Show has changed a bit -- instead of discrete pieces of content against a black background, you'll see the same YouTube website interface you're probably familar with from desktop PCs.

Here's what it looks like:

Amazon wouldn't directly answer a question about whether the new interface would address YouTube's concerns. "For YouTube content, we're simply allowing customers to access YouTube's website," Amazon confirmed. "Our goal was to offer more video sources to our Echo Show customers. For us, the easiest way to do that was to create a web-based video experience on Echo Show, which includes access to YouTube's website directly."

But despite the new interface, Amazon says a variety of voice commands should work, including these:

"Alexa play cat videos from YouTube"

"Alexa play Taylor Swift, Look What You Made Me Do music video"

"Alexa zoom in," which will make the video full-screen once

"Alexa pause/stop/play"

Amazon says that competing video sites DailyMotion and Vimeo are also now on Echo Show, and that it plans to add more video services over time.

YouTube didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the changes. Google, its sibling company, was reportedly working on an Echo Show competitor.

We'll add hands-on impressions of the new UI soon.