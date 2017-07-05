Amazon teases early Prime Day deals for Alexa shoppers

Taylor Martin/CNET

Amazon really wants you to give voice shopping a try.

The e-commerce giant said Wednesday that voice shoppers -- that is people shopping via one of Amazon's Alexa-power devices like the Echo or Echo Dot -- will be able to access select Prime Day deals two hours before the general public, beginning July 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time.

Amazon's third annual Prime Day will include hundreds of thousands of deals and run for 30 hours, starting at 6 p.m. Pacific Time on July 10. As usual, these deals will be available only to Amazon Prime members, who pay $99 a year in the US for unlimited two-day shipping and other perks. Amazon has found huge success creating the sales holiday in 2015 to mark its 20th anniversary. The company even broke its single-day sales record during Prime Day last year.

In addition to early Prime Day access, Amazon said Alexa will have more than "100 exclusive deals" available today through July 17 via an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Fire TV or compatible Fire tablets.

"This is going to be the most exciting Prime Day yet for voice shoppers," said Assaf Ronen, Amazon's vice president of voice shopping, in a release. "Prime members have asked, 'Alexa, what are your deals?' more than 3 million times since we launched Alexa deals last year, and we're thrilled to deliver even better deals this year."

Amazon highlighted several voice deals in its release, including:

Save $50 on Bose Soundlink Bluetooth speaker III -- say, "Alexa, order Bose Soundlink three."



-- say, "Alexa, order Bose Soundlink three." Save $20 on Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus 2nd Generation -- works with Alexa -- say, "Alexa, order Philips Lightstrip Plus."



Save $7 on Wemo Mini smart plug -- say, "Alexa, order Wemo Mini Smart Plug."



Save $6 on Greenies dog treats, original flavor, 27 oz. (around 760 grams) -- say, "Alexa, order Greenies dog treats."



Save 50% on Wickedly Prime Sweet n' Cheesy Popcorn Mix -- say, "Alexa, order Sweet and Cheesy Popcorn."



Save 35% on Haribo Gummi Bear 12-pack -- say, "Alexa, order Haribo Gummi Bears."



Save 30% on Squatty Potty -- say, "Alexa, order Squatty Potty."

Amazon also said Alexa device owners who aren't Prime members can now use their voice to sign up for the service for $79 for the first year. Just simply say: "Alexa, sign me up for Prime."

