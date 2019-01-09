Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he and wife MacKenzie are getting divorced

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years MacKenzie Bezos are divorcing, according to a tweet from Bezos Wednesday.

In an image of text attached to the tweet, the Amazon CEO said the decision came after "a long period of loving exploration and a trial separation."

"We feel incredible lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other," he wrote.

MacKenzie Bezos is a novelist and founded an anti-bullying organization called Bystander Revolution in 2014. Jeff Bezos sits at the top of the Forbes 400 list and has a net worth of about $139 billion. In September, Amazon became the most valuable US company for the first time.

Here's Bezos' full statement: