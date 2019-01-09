Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he and wife MacKenzie are getting divorced

Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years MacKenzie Bezos are divorcing, according to a tweet from Bezos Wednesday.
In an image of text attached to the tweet, the Amazon CEO said the decision came after "a long period of loving exploration and a trial separation."
"We feel incredible lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other," he wrote.
Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
MacKenzie Bezos is a novelist and founded an anti-bullying organization called Bystander Revolution in 2014. Jeff Bezos sits at the top of the Forbes 400 list and has a net worth of about $139 billion. In September, Amazon became the most valuable US company for the first time.
Here's Bezos' full statement:
"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends. We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners and ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Through the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends."
