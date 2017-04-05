Amazon catches NFL games for a cool $50 million (The 3:59, Ep. 205)

Get ready for some Amazon Prime live-streaming football.

The online retailer won a bidding war among Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube to snag the global streaming rights for 10 Thursday night National Football League games for $50 million. That price is five times more than Twitter paid last season.

We debate why Amazon spent so much and what the company hopes to get out of the deal. (Disclosure: CBS, CNET's parent company, also airs Thursday Night Football games, along with NBC and NFL Network.)

Also on the podcast, we discuss the emerging market of care robots, which could help a growing population of senior citizens live independently for longer by assisting them with simple chores around the home.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

