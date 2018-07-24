Amazon brings its Whole Foods delivery to NYC

Amazon

If you live in New York, you can now get Whole Foods delivered to your door through Prime Now.

Amazon and Whole Foods Market on Tuesday said their grocery delivery service through Prime Now is coming to Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Palm Beach, parts of Long Island and select areas in New York City. Prime members living in lower Manhattan and Brooklyn can access the service first.

"Today's announcement is another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally sourced favorites," said Christina Minardi, executive vice president of operations at Whole Foods Market.

The tech giant and its produce partner have expanded two-hour delivery service for Prime members to more than 30 US metro areas. Delivery service is available in these cities from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prime Now offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, staples, select alcohol and locally sourced products from Whole Foods Market. Amazon charges its Prime members $119 ($59 for students) a year for two-day free shipping and other benefits.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.