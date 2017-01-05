Amazon plans bookstore for New York City

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Up Next Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Photo by Amazon

Amazon plans to open its first New York City bookstore this year at an upscale mall near Central Park.

Amazon said in an email it expected to open the store this year at Shops at Columbus Circle, midtown shopping center with high-end retailers like Cole Haan, Swarovski and Tumi, and fancy restaurants like Per Se.

Amazon has long been the subject of speculation about its ambitions to move its massive online commerce business into brick-and-mortar stores. Some of the chatter has been legit, and plenty has been debunked.

The company opened its first bookstore in Seattle in 2015, and then added stores in Portland and San Diego. It has plans for others in Chicago and near Boston in Dedham, Massachusetts. Its bookstores stock a selection of best sellers and books with high customer ratings on its e-commerce site. But, perhaps more importantly, the stores also serve as showrooms for the company's devices, like its Kindle e-readers and its Echo voice-activated speakers.

The 4,000-square foot New York bookstore is expected to open in the spring, according to a report Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal, which earlier reported the news.