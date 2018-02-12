Amazon reportedly paid $90M for security camera company Blink

Blink

At the end of 2017, Amazon bought security startup Blink, which makes cameras and doorbells.

The acquisition reportedly cost Amazon about $90 million, Reuters said on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The tech giant hopes to do more with the company than simply sell smart home cameras, under its brand, the site reported. Instead, it wants to use the chips exclusive to Blink to lower production costs and lengthen the battery life of other gadgets. This will start with the Amazon Cloud Cam, and eventually extend to its Echo speaker line.

