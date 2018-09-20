Amazon announced a new set of security cameras designed to keep your home safe.
The online retail giant unveiled the Ring Stick Up Cam at a surprise event in Seattle on Thursday morning. The camera, which will sell for $180, comes in both wired and battery-powered versions for indoor and outdoor use.
"We have been blown away by Ring's work to reduce crime in neighborhoods," David Limp, Amazon's senior vice president of devices, said at the event. The Ring Stick Up Cam be available by the end of this year, he said.
Amazon bought Ring earlier this year for a reported $1 billion.
Amazon Echo event live blog: Catch all the latest news, pictures and updates from CNET.
Amazon's new device lineup: Here's everything we expect to see unveiled today.
Discuss: Amazon unveils new Ring Stick Up Cam for home security
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.