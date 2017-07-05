Amazon Alexa offers $10 credit for first-time voice orders

But you have to order from Amazon's list of Alexa deals.

 Amazon / screenshot by David Katzmaier

It pays to order with your voice.

Now through July 9 you can ask Alexa about her deals, choose one and get a $10 Amazon credit. 

The latest promotion by the online retailer encourages people to use the Alexa voice assistant on devices like the Echo, Dot, Fire TV and compatible tablets

The catch(es)? You must be an Amazon Prime member ordering via voice for the first time, and you can't just order any old thing. Alexa's deals are restricted to select items, including items like "Garth Brooks: The Ultimate Hits" ($3.16) and "Star Wars The Force Awakens Chewbacca Electronic Mask" ($18).

The promotion ends in advance of Prime Day, July 11, the company's annual midsummer discount-fest

