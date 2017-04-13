Amazon is improving hearing for off-brand Echos

The Echo's seven-microphone technology is now available for third party makers.

Lenovo's Smart Assistant is one of the many non-Amazon products that uses Alexa as a voice assistant.

You won't have to yell as much anymore if you have a third-party Alexa device.

Amazon is releasing its seven-microphone design to outside companies that create voice assistant speakers using Alexa. Companies like Lenovo, LG and Ford have all taken a cut of Amazon's pie by creating their own devices enabled with Alexa as a voice assistant, whether it's their own speakers, a refrigerator or a car.

By providing the technology behind Alexa's voice processing, it allows third-party companies to make voice assistants that can hear you from from across the room, even in loud environments. Amazon is releasing its software for wake word recognition, noise reduction and echo cancellation.

Third-party makers will also be able to use the same seven noise cancelling microphones that are found in the Echo, making it easier to pick up voice commands from long distances.

The development kit is only available so far to commercial manufacturers through an invite-only program, so DIY-Echos will have to wait. You can request an invite from Amazon here.

