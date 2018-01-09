Amazon Alexa coming this year to some Toyota, Lexus cars

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Toyota said Tuesday it's bringing Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to select Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the US this year.

"Voice is a simple, natural and safe way to communicate, especially when you're in the car," John Scumniotales, head of product for Amazon Alexa Automotive, said at the Toyota booth at the CES tech show.

Automotive is a new expansion area for Alexa and other voice assistants. The Alexa features should provide people with the added convenience of just calling out to play music or get directions, but the digital assistant could also help with safety, too, by helping drivers keep their eyes on the road.

After successfully introducing Alexa into people's homes, Amazon is also working on bringing Alexa to the workplace, too, as part of a larger effort to allow people to access the voice assistant in more places throughout the day.

Using Alexa for their cars, people will be able to remotely lock their vehicles or auto-start them. While driving they'll be able to play music, find recommendations for nearby restaurants and get directions, all using voice controls. Using their smart home gadgets, people will also be able to use Alexa to turn up the heat and flick on the lights in their homes as their driving home. Additional Toyota models using Alexa will be available in 2019.

Amazon already teamed up with Ford last year to bring Alexa to some of its cars. At CES this year, Amazon announced partnerships with electric vehicle company Byton, Panasonic and Anker to bring Alexa to more vehicles.

On Monday, Amazon said it teamed up with Toyota on the carmaker's new autonomous shuttle called the e-Palette.

