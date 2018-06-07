Amazon adds Premier League matches to Prime Video in UK

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Amazon announced Thursday that Premier League matches will be available on Prime Video in the UK from 2019.

The matches will be available at no extra cost for those with a UK Prime membership.

The company has secured the rights for 2019/2020 season in a 3-year deal, which will see a full round of Premier League fixtures broadcast live in the UK for the first time.

Prime members will have exclusive access to watch 20 matches per season, comprising two full fixture rounds -- the first December midweek and festive Bank Holiday rounds.

"The Premier League is the most watched sports league in the world," said Jay Marine, Europe's vice president of Prime Video.

"Over these two December fixture rounds Prime members will be able to watch every team, every game, so no matter which Premier League team you support, you're guaranteed to see them play live on Prime Video."

In the US, Amazon raised membership prices by 20 percent in May.