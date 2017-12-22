In an email sent to customers Friday, camera and doorbell startup Blink announced it has been acquired by Amazon. See the full email below:

Dear Blink Community,

We're excited to announce that Blink has been acquired by Amazon! Since launching in early 2016, we've been thrilled by your response to our ultra-affordable, truly wire-free video home security cameras and monitoring systems. This acquisition was made possible by your support and I wanted to thank each one of you.

If you own one of our systems, nothing changes for now. We'll continue to operate under the Amazon umbrella selling and supporting the same great products you know and love. It's Day 1 for us at Amazon, and we're looking forward to seeing what we can deliver to our customers together.

Again, thank you for your enthusiasm for Blink. Also, please check out our latest product, the Blink $99 video doorbell! It can be seen on our website and will be making its debut at CES. If you make it to the show, please stop by and say hello.

Best Wishes and Happy Holidays,

Peter Besen

GM Blink Products