CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

All the Google, Android, Waymo news you need in one place

That one place is Alphabet City, our brand new show that launches today!

Welcome to Alphabet City! This is our newest show that covers everything to do with Alphabet. In case you didn't know, Alphabet is the parent company of Google and a number of other companies that do some crazy things. 

Now Playing: Watch this: YouTube Red gets revamped, OnePlus 6 arrives
3:47

Remember Project Loon? That is now under Alphabet's subsidiary, X. Google's self-driving project is now a separate company called Waymo; also a subsidiary of Alphabet. Nest? That's a little complicated.

We'll also cover Android updates, Android phones, Google Home, Chromebooks, YouTube and everything else that Google touches. I know it sounds like a lot of information, but don't worry. We'll distill the most important stuff into a neat, little package. 

The first episode is available right now with new episodes out every Tuesday. We hope you enjoy your stay in Alphabet City! 

Next Article: Inside an Amazon warehouse that ships your supersized purchases