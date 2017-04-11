Moto C and C Plus phones rumored for first-time buyers

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Motorola might not be done introducing affordable Moto phones this year.

The latest rumored phones from the Lenovo-subsidiary could be called the Moto C and Moto C Plus and aimed at first-time buyers, according to a VentureBeat story by gadget leaker Evan Blass.

The Moto C allegedly could come with a 5-inch display with 854-by-480-pixel resolution, while the Moto C Plus will be 4G and have 1,280-by-720 HD resolution. The two phones might come in 3G and 4G variants with MediaTek processors. The models would apparently come in a few colors, including black, white, gold and red.

If they do appear, these two new Moto phones would be the entry-level answer to the midrange Moto G5 and G5 Plus handsets.

Motorola didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.