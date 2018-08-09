All the things you can do with the Note 9's new S Pen stylus

Sarah Tew/CNET

With the launch of Samsung's latest top-tier Note 9 phone, the company introduced a handful of new features including an AI-powered camera, a larger 4,000mAh battery and tons of internal storage.

But the phone's signature S Pen stylus underwent a refresh of its own, too. Not only does it flaunt a snazzy vibrant yellow color, but it also has Bluetooth connectivity. This allows it to do several remote tricks, which change depending on which app you're interacting with.

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung turns the S Pen into a remote control

In the camera app:

Long-press to open the camera app

Double-press to toggle between selfie and rear camera modes

Click once to fire the shutter and take a photo

Other tricks:

Flip through slides on Microsoft PowerPoint

Play or advance songs in a music player or YouTube

Capture snaps in SnapChat

Use apps like Spotify, which have universal controls

In addition, you can control up to seven devices using the S Pen at a distance of up to 30 feet. The S Pen is also more power efficient than ever -- Samsung estimates standby time to be either 200 clicks or 30 minutes. And you can recharge the S Pen in under a minute, starting when you reinsert the stylus into the phone.

Besides the Note 9 and its accessories, Samsung introduced a Galaxy Watch wearable and a Bixby speaker. For more information, click here to read about everything Samsung announced.