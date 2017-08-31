As with this year's Consumer Electronics Show in January, IFA, the European counterpart to CES going on this week in Berlin, has ushered in a steady beat of new devices that work with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Below you'll find a list of everything the CNET crew on the ground here in Germany has managed to track down. I'll keep this list updated as the news progresses over the next few days.
- Bosch 360 Indoor Camera
- Bosch Eyes Outdoor Camera
- Bosch Roxxter robot vacuum
- Harman Kardon Allure speaker
- KitSound Voice One speaker
- LG Lawn Mower Robot
- Lenovo Home Assistant Speaker
- Libratone Zipp and Zipp Mini speaker
- Neato Botvac D7 Connected robot vacuum
- Qihan Sanbot home robot
- Smarter FridgeCam
- Toshiba TVs
- Wileyfox Swift 2 smart phones
