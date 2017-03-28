All the Galaxy S8 questions we want answered. (The 3:59, Ep. 201)

CNET

Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy S8 on Wednesday, and we've got some questions.

A day before the event in New York, we discuss what we hope the unveiling will answer: Can the new device overcome the burning stench of the Galaxy Note 7? Which of the many S8 rumors are actually plausible? And with all the leaks over the last few months, how many surprises can Samsung actually offer?

Of course, we couldn't go through the podcast without geeking out over the new Spider-Man trailer. Did you see that drone fly off the suit's chest?!

