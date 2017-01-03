'Alien' is coming to VR

The robots are coming to CES, and we can't wait to meet them

Fox, the studio releasing the latest movie in the "Alien" franchise in May, said it has greenlit a virtual-reality experience to go along with film.

It calls the experience "a dread-inducing journey" for viewers to "discover the true meaning of terror as they navigate through horrifying alien environments and a story where every decision could mean the difference between life and death."

Fun!

The company didn't detail release timing for the VR experience. The theatrical release of traditional film is May 19. Fox released the "The Martian" VR experience in November, more than a year after the original movie's opening weekend.