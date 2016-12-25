'Alien: Covenant' trailer horrifies for the holidays

Feeling trapped with annoying relatives over Christmas? At least your family and friends aren't infested with aliens ready to burst from their chests at any moment.

This holiday weekend, "Alien" fans got an early present with the first footage from "Alien: Covenant," when 20st Century Fox released a trailer on Saturday for the upcoming film.

In director Ridley Scott's "Alien: Covenant," the sequel to 2012's "Prometheus," the crew of colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise.

But the crew is in for a surprise when they learn that this utopia is actually a dangerous world whose inhabitants include a synthetic David (Michael Fassbender) -- the only survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition -- and the kind of creatures that gave us all nightmares from the original "Alien" movie.

The trailer shows scenes of the crew exploring a breathtakingly beautiful world, stumbling upon not-so-friendly facehuggers, running through their ship screaming, blowing things up and, best of all, being attacked in the shower by a frisky Xenomorph.

The film stars Fassbender, Noomi Rapace (reprising her role as Dr. Elizabeth Shaw), Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Billy Crudup and Guy Pearce.

"Alien: Covenant" is scheduled to reach theaters on May 19.