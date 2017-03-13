'Alien: Covenant' trailer recounts android's creepy creation

Not all androids are what they appear to be in the upcoming film "Alien: Covenant," the sequel to 2012's "Prometheus."

In director Ridley Scott's "Alien: Covenant," the crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise. But it's actually a dangerous world inhabited by the synthetic David, played by Michael Fassbender. David is a survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. But Fassbender is also playing Walter, another android with a few upgrades from the David 8 line.

The David androids were the eighth generation of cybernetic advancement from Weyland Industries.

They had a myriad of impressive technological, intellectual, physical and emotional performances capabilities. But as the Prometheus expedition proved, that didn't mean the androids would always be looking out for the best interests of humans.

The latest "Alien: Covenant" promo, posted Friday, is a commercial from the fictional Weyland-Yutani Corp (previously Weyland Industries) to advertise the newest line of androids called Walter.

The video shows masked female-like beings building Walter using a wireframe human skeleton and various synthetic materials. There's also a chip of some sort added to his body.

And soon the magic of science transforms the skeleton into a very calm looking Fassbender, who when asked his name replies: "Walter. We are Walter."

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The commercial's tagline "The all-new Walter. Created to serve." reminds us that even though androids look human, they are expected to obey us. Chances are, that's not going to be so easy to do in "Alien: Covenant."

Even the small print in the commercial -- the seemingly usual legalese listed in ads -- is creepy and implies that Walter will serve in a very personal capacity. It states, "Matchmaking interview and DNA screening required. Customers with genetic abnormalities may not meet the requirements for safety certification. No refunds after consciousness imprint. Default payments will forfeit DNA rights in perpetuity."

There's also mention of a new website, MeetWalter.com, where you can learn more about the new line of companion androids that have instantaneous psychological awareness, micro-emotive facial expressions and engineered intuition. Walter comes programmed with something called Predictive Behavioral Analysis that allows him to observe, analyze and predict "so you can avoid trouble before it starts."

The site also explains that the Walter android has a regenerative shell, advanced biosecurity and remote biofeedback transmission, so he operates using a self-governing medical system that is automatically updated.

The android is equipped with something called AMD's Ryzen and Radeon Instinct technology that fine-tunes each Walter with the customer's specific biosocial stamp to make the customized companion "as unique as you are."

I can't wait to see how Walter will malfunction in "Alien: Covenant," which opens in theaters May 19 in the US, May 12 in the UK and May 18 in Australia.

