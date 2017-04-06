Alibaba taken to court over its fake fire-extinguishing ball

Alibaba founder Jack Ma made the headlines last month when he took to Weibo (think Twitter but Chinese) with a lengthy post urging the Chinese government to crack down on counterfeiting in the country.

Today, Ma and Alibaba have been taken to court for allegedly allowing the sale of a fake fire-extinguishing ball, reports Bangkok Post.

Fake goods are a huge problem in China: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found the country to be the largest exporter of counterfeit goods. Over 60 percent of the world's fake goods come from China, the Organisation says. Alibaba has long been accused of housing counterfeiters, but Ma claimed last month the company is also a victim of fake goods.

Elide Fire Ball Pro, the Thai manufacturer and vendor of the patented Elide Fire Ball that brought Alibaba to court, says Alibaba and AliExpress sell an AFO-branded knockoff of its fire extinguisher.

The company says this product doesn't actually extinguish fires, which hurts the reputation of the Elide Fire Ball Pro. It estimates damages at almost 3 billion baht (around $86 million).

Alibaba did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Life, disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it?

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.