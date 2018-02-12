Zhang Peng/Getty

Disney entertainment will flow into China.

Buena Vista International, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Co., has signed a multi-year licensing deal with the media and entertainment arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. The deal will bring more than 1,000 episodes of animated Disney series to the Youku video-streaming platform and other platforms, Alibaba said Monday in a statement. The deal also includes more than 100 live-action and animated Disney movies like "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Frozen."

"The addition of Disney content greatly enriches the library of quality international content on Alibaba's media and entertainment ecosystem, giving us a leading edge in foreign content distribution in China," Youku President Yang Weidong said in the statement.

