Alexa will let you know when your favorite artist drops new music

Now you can stay up-to-date with your favorite bands and musicians, with help from Alexa.

On Friday, Amazon Music announced its New Release Notifications feature, which lets you follow a musician or band and then get a notification every time that artist releases a new song or album. The notification will appear on your Amazon Music mobile app or as a yellow light ring on your Amazon Echo device.

To follow an artist on your Echo device you can say "Alexa, follow _____ on Amazon Music," or "Alexa, let me know when _____ has new music."

Right now the feature is limited to the US. You must have notifications enabled to receive updates through Alexa or the Amazon Music app.