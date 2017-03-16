Alexa comes to iOS via the Amazon shopping app

You can now use Alexa directly on your iOS device, via the Amazon app. Amazon just enabled its voice assistant within the company's mobile shopping application for iOS devices. Within the Amazon app, you simply press the microphone icon to summon Alexa and give her a command.

Where before a voice interface in the app could help you search for products and check up on recent orders, now you access to the full set of Alexa's skills. That includes scores of internet services, the ability to play Amazon Music, read Kindle books, and, of course, control an ever growing roster of Alexa-compatible smart home devices.

So far Alexa hasn't come to the Android version of Amazon's shopping app. While you can conduct voice searches and utter commands, at the moment Alexa's voice and skillset remain absent.