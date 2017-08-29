CNET también está disponible en español.

Alexa is my new BFF (The 3:59, Ep. 275)

An inside look at Amazon's quest to make its digital assistant more human.

Amazon is working to make Alexa more humanlike and conversational.

Becoming a chattier, smarter voice assistant could make Alexa a much more important part of your life, but it would also raise new problems, like privacy concerns. We talk about a handful of these topics on today's show, along with discussing the completion, on Monday, of Amazon's huge deal for Whole Foods.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

