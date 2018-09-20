Alexa is coming to TVs, well at least Sony smart TVs

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Soon you'll be able to have a conversation with your TV.

Amazon said Thursday that Sony is integrating Alexa onto its smart televisions. The e-commerce giant made the announcement during an event at its Seattle headquarters. The integration is possible because of Amazon's new Alexa Smart Screen Device software developers kit, which that lets other companies add the virtual assistant to screen-based products.

Sony is using the SDK to integrate Alexa onto their smart televisions, Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices, said Thursday. And Lenovo has been using this in beta for several months to create Lenovo Smart Tabs, which is a new line of Android tablets that can used as smart screens with Alexa built-in.

Amazon has hit hard on Alexa after first launching its Echo smart speaker in 2014. The device became a hit for the company and helped usher in a new era of voice computing. Now, Apple, Google, Samsung and Microsoft are racing to build up their own voice assistants and integrate them into more devices to catch up to Amazon. To stay one step ahead, Amazon aggressively expanded its line of Echo devices, pushed Alexa into hospitality and office spaces, and integrated Alexa with over 20,000 kinds of devices.

As of Thursday morning, Amazon had 11 Alexa-powered gadgets: the Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Echo Dot Kids Edition, Echo Look, Fire TV Cube, Amazon Tap, Echo Connect and Echo Buttons.

At the event on Thursday, the tech company announced a refresh of many of these products. It also introduced several new devices, including a smart wall clock and smart microwave.

Amazon Echo event live blog: Catch all the latest news, pictures and updates from CNET.

Amazon's new device lineup: Here's everything we expect to see unveiled today.