To kick off the new year, we took The 3:59 on the road for the first time to the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

Regular podcast guest Iyaz Akhtar became our generous host for the festivities, where we super-sized our four-minute podcast to hit on all the happenings at CES 2017.

For our first podcast there, we discussed the big list of new integrations with Amazon's Alexa, LG's show-stopping OLED television that's just 0.15-inch thick, BlackBerry's attempt at yet another comeback and Intel's all-VR press conference (which, yes, included barf bags).

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Alexa everywhere, LG's crazy-thin TV and Intel's barf bags at CES 2017 (The 3:59, Ep. 156) Your browser does not support the audio element.

