Ever wanted to have Huey Lewis and The News wake you up with their 1985 hit, "Back in Time"? Or how about, Wham's 1984 smash "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go"?

Well, now in addition to your phone, CD player, expensive weirdo coffee maker, radio alarm clock and whatever other devices you already have that were already capable of playing music with an alarm, now your Echo can too.

The way it works is you simply say, "Alexa, wake me up at 6am" to whatever song, says Amazon. You can choose a specific song, an artist, or a radio station. You can even choose mood music, if you're feeling like you need a new dose of pep every morning.

I for one made the mistake of using one of my favorite songs to wake me up back in college, and now I hate it. Many other CNETers said they made similar mistakes even with beloved tunes, like the themes to "Indiana Jones" and the 1970s, "Superman."

Consider yourself warned.