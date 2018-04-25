Why Alex Jones and Eric Trump are suddenly Kanye West fans

What do cartoonist Scott Adams, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and presidential son Eric Trump have in common? As of this week, a newfound appreciation of Kanye West. In yet another sign of how unpredictable 2018 continues to be, Kanye has gone from promoting new T-shirts and GOOD Fridays music giveaways to signalling his support for the right wing.

Kanye deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts for unknown reasons last year, but since returning to the service this month, he's quickly become a new icon for conservatives on the social media site. It started on Saturday, when he expressed support for writer and conservative commentator Candace Owens, who has been particularly vocal about her distaste for the Black Lives Matter movement.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Following the backlash to that tweet, Dilbert creator-turned-conservative pundit Adams posted a video Sunday on how Kanye, with his tweet about Owens, "in seven words, unlocked a mental prison and is bringing you to the Golden Age." If you thought Dilbert.com just hosted comics, you're in for a President Trump, cryptocurrency, men's rights-filled surprise.

Scott Adams tells you how Kanye showed the way to The Golden Age. With coffee. https://t.co/RCFwKuXjCA — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 22, 2018

Democrats are on the verge of losing African-American votes, and that would be game-over for the party. You can see the panic in their fake news attacks on me. But especially watch how they IGNORE Kanye West's IDEAS in favor of attacking PERSONALITIES. #DeathRattle — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 24, 2018

And the rabbit hole goes further. Jones, whose role helming the leading conspiracy news site InfoWars has made him a figurehead for the many of the most extreme elements of the right, now admires Kanye as a fellow insurgent against the "thought police."

.@kanyewest I admire your bold moves against the thought police. And if you want to see these control-freak vampires really go crazy, please join me on my broadcast!👌 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 23, 2018

On Tuesday, Eric Trump "liked" a tweet from Kanye that simply said "question everything."

Reports that Ivanka Trump had followed Kanye, however, appear to either have been wrong, or she abandoned her follow. (Sorry Kanye!) Jones, Adams and Eric didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

To fans familiar with Kanye making headlines with one of the most public criticisms of President George W. Bush this side of a shoe-throwing, this rallying of conservative support may come as a surprise. But it's worth remembering then-president elect Trump did meet with Kanye in 2016, Kanye tweeted and deleted support of Trump and he has proven himself to be nothing if not a wild card.

